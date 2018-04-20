Clicks267
Protestant Communion: Cardinal Müller Corrects Cardinal Marx
Cardinal Gerhard Müller has pointed out on firstthings.com (April 20) that communion in the sacraments cannot be separated from ecclesial communion.
He rebukes Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx and his plan to legitimate Protestant Communion which has been a compulsory practice in Germany for decades.
Müller explains to Marx that it cannot be that Dogmatic theology says one thing, and Pastoral theology does the opposite, “What is dogmatically wrong will have harmful effects on pastoral work to the extent that the latter will be guided by false principles, endangering the salvation of souls.”
Müller concludes that neither the bishops nor the Pope have "any competence" to intervene in the substance of the sacraments.
Picture: Gerhard Ludwig Müller, Gustavo Gutierrez, #newsQrkpdfyxet
