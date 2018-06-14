Later John Paul I Was In Favour Of Birth Control Pill

Avvenire

Albino Luciani, the later John Paul I (+1978), wrote as Bishop of Vittorio Veneto, before the publication of Humanae Vitae, that he was in favour of contraception.The Italian bishops’ daily(June 13) published different unpublished statements of Luciani.Luciani claimed, for instance, that natural law does [allegedly] not forbid contraception as the term “nature” should not be used to narrowly. He argued that nature itself knows infertile times like lactation or menopause.After Paul VI published Humanae Vitae, Luciani however publicly acknowledged the ban on contraception.