Dirty Details About Vatican’s Collusion with Gay Propagandist

The homosexual Frédéric Martel, a socialist and agnostic, spent different nights in the Hotel Santa Marta where Pope Francis resides, Martel himself writes in his book.
According to Marco Tosatti, Martel was invited by homosexual Monsignor Battista Ricca whom Francis appointed as the director of Santa Marta. Normal Catholics would never be allowed to stay overnight in the hotel.
In his gay propaganda book Martel pushes for normalizing homosexual fornication in the Church. He could not have written the book without the support of Pope Francis.
Picture: Domus Sanctae Marthae © Johannes Müller, CC BY-SA, #newsKuairwaiff
