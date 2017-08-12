Did Cardinal Napier Attack the Dubia-Cardinals?

America

Cardinal Wilfrid Napier of Durban, South Africa, linked on August 10 on Twitter an op-ed article by U.S. Father Louis J. Camelir, originally published in January in the Jesuitmagazine. Camelir defends Pope Francis' refusal of a dialogue with the Dubia cardinals and accuses them randomly “to miss the point and — even more — to neglect mission and ministry in the pattern of Jesus himself”. Napier calls the article “another interesting take on the Dubia”.Most of Napier's Twitter followers disagree with him. One writes, "Camelir doesn't offer a single cogent reason to not answer the dubia." Another, “Interesting take from modern-day Jesuits who openly flaunt their love for homosexuality. What's happened to you, Eminence? So very sad.”