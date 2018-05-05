Language
Clicks
66
en.news

Mass Attendance in South Korea in Dramatic Decline

According to figures released by the Bishops’ Conference of Korea (April 13), attendance at Masses is badly declining.

Only a few years ago, Korea was considered a hotbed of Catholicism with a dramatic growth. But last year, 19.4 percent fewer people showed up regularly at Mass compared to 2016.

In December 2017, the Korean Catholic Church had 5.8 million Catholics, 11% of the population. The president of South Korea Timothy Moon Jae-in, 65, is a Catholic.

Among the Catholics, 18.4% (2008: 12.6%) are aged 65 or older while only 6.6% are aged 10 to 19 years.

Picture: © korea.net, CC BY-SA, #newsMkakcxfcmz
Share Like
More
Write a comment …