Plagiarism in Amoris Laetitia
The controversial document Amoris Laetitia contains plagiarism according to Michael Pakaluk of the Catholic University of America writing on cruxnow.com. Pakaluk points out that parts of the notorious chapter 8, are taken literally and without reference from a 1995 text by radical Argentine Archbishop Victor Manuel Fernandez. Pakaluk asks the question whether an unmarked quotation can belong to the papal magisterium.
cruxnow.com/…/ethicist-says-g…
