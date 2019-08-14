Bishop Believes He Must Be A Clown to be “Close to People”

San Cristóbal Bishop Mario del Valle Moronta Rodríguez is not only the vice president of the Venezuelan Episcopal Conference, he is also a clown.According to VidaNuevaDigital.com (August 11) he practices this “art” allegedly “to get closer to his parishioners.”The idea to become a clown crossed Moronta’s mind five years ago, after a children’s prayer during which, for undisclosed reasons, a clown appeared who, at the end, put his wig on the bishop’s head.A year later, Moronta decided to be a clown himself, “With young people one must always try to be like them,” he believes. But young people are no clowns and should not be treated as such.By being a clown, Moronta wants to show “that the bishop is not someone who is beyond the clouds” [as if anybody would still believe this].