Clicks91
Cardinal Sarah Declines Membership in Key Committee of Youth Synod
Curia Cardinal Robert Sarah has declined to be a member of the Youth Synod's Information Commission. He quoted mysterious “personal reasons”.
He was voted into the commission by the African members of the Synod. Now he is replaced by Cardinal Napier who came in second in the vote tally.
The commission is responsible for establishing “criteria and methods for the dissemination of news”. A majority of the members is pro-gay:
Paolo Ruffini of Vatican Media, president.
Father Antonio Spadaro, secretary
Elected members:
Quebec Cardinal Lacroix
Vienna Cardinal Schönborn
Manila Cardinal Tagle
Sydney Archbishop Fisher
Durban Cardinal Napier.
Picture: Twitter, Vatican Media, #newsYhnjmaznrd
He was voted into the commission by the African members of the Synod. Now he is replaced by Cardinal Napier who came in second in the vote tally.
The commission is responsible for establishing “criteria and methods for the dissemination of news”. A majority of the members is pro-gay:
Paolo Ruffini of Vatican Media, president.
Father Antonio Spadaro, secretary
Elected members:
Quebec Cardinal Lacroix
Vienna Cardinal Schönborn
Manila Cardinal Tagle
Sydney Archbishop Fisher
Durban Cardinal Napier.
Picture: Twitter, Vatican Media, #newsYhnjmaznrd