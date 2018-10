Cardinal Sarah Declines Membership in Key Committee of Youth Synod

Curia Cardinal Robert Sarah has declined to be a member of the Youth Synod's Information Commission. He quoted mysterious “personal reasons”.He was voted into the commission by the African members of the Synod. Now he is replaced by Cardinal Napier who came in second in the vote tally.The commission is responsible for establishing “criteria and methods for the dissemination of news”. A majority of the members is pro-gay:Paolo Ruffini of Vatican Media, president.Father Antonio Spadaro , secretaryElected members:Quebec Cardinal Lacroix Vienna Cardinal Schönborn Manila Cardinal Tagle Sydney Archbishop FisherDurban Cardinal Napier