Clicks148
Bischof Schneider Refutes Bishop Gracida
Excommunication was no legal impediment in ancient times to vote or to be elected in a conclave.
Kazakhstan Bishop Athanasius Schneider explains in a book-interview with Dániel Fülep that therefore the argument of retired Bishop René Gracida against the validity of Francis’ election has no foundation.
According to Schneider, there have been several occasions when popes were elected in doubtful circumstances.
Even if Francis' election happened through unlawful machinations of the St Gallen Mafia, it would have become valid, when the entire Church accepted him de facto as a Pope - Schneider explained.
Picture: Athanasius Schneider, Dániel Fülep, #newsKrevmeybty
Kazakhstan Bishop Athanasius Schneider explains in a book-interview with Dániel Fülep that therefore the argument of retired Bishop René Gracida against the validity of Francis’ election has no foundation.
According to Schneider, there have been several occasions when popes were elected in doubtful circumstances.
Even if Francis' election happened through unlawful machinations of the St Gallen Mafia, it would have become valid, when the entire Church accepted him de facto as a Pope - Schneider explained.
Picture: Athanasius Schneider, Dániel Fülep, #newsKrevmeybty