Shaman’s Grandson Contradicts Bishop Believing Indigenous "Cannot Grasp" Celibacy

Rexcrisanto Delson, the grandson of a shaman who became a Catholic, calls Bishop Kräutler’s claim, that indigenous people cannot understand celibacy “very offensive and very racist.”
He told LifeSiteNews.com (October 10) that the present natives "do not understand" celibacy because "their intellect has not been fed the truth of our Catholic Faith.”
Delson calls on the Church to elevate the intellect of the indigenous rather than lowering herself to their paganism.
Once his pagan ancestors understood the Catholic Faith, they stopped beheading enemies and worshipping “false gods,” he explains.
They also "grasped the truth about celibacy" after having learned about the priesthood and the significance of a priest as persona Christi.
