American Bishop Blames Others - He Should Blame Himself
Recently appointed Bishop William Shawn McKnight, 50, of Jefferson City, USA, has criticised the silence of those American bishops who knew about Cardinal Theodore McCarrick's homosexual abuses.
Writing on CatholicMissourianOnline.com (August 6), McKnight calls this “almost unbearable” and [allegedly] “inexplicable”,
“How could a brother bishop disrespect with such callousness the dignity of young boys, seminarians and priests over decades and no one called him on the carpet?”
The answer is simple: McCarrick was a powerful liberal, backed by the oligarchs' media who are the first policy-makers in the Catholic Church.
Only now that he is a helpless and useless old man without power, his friends and the media who over decades profited from him, are ready to throw him in the ditch.
Father Shawn McKnight himself would never have become a bishop if, in the past, he had criticised the corrupt liberal old boys club of the American bishops.
Picture: William Shawn McKnight, © Dan Bernskoetter, CC BY-SA, #newsLpujexkhdw
