Father Frank Phillips – False Accusations Debunked

Picture: Frank Phillips, © Canons Regular of St. John Cantius, #newsVocmhgeokx

On 16 March Fr Frank Phillips, the Superior of the Canons Regular of St John Cantius in Chicago, U.S.A., was removed as pastor of St John Cantius Church by the archdiocese after [bogus] allegations were levelled against him.Now, Protect Our Priests, a support group for Fr Phillips, has announced that an independent review board has concluded that Fr Phillips has not violated any secular criminal, civil or canon law. He has been the victim of a calumny.Fr Phillips is now expected to return to his pastoral duties.