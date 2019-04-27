State TV Forced to Remove Slanderous Film about “Abuses”

The German/French State TV ARTE was ordered by a court in Hamburg, Germany, to remove from its webpage a slanderous March 5 propaganda film about “abuses against religious sisters.”
Among others, the alleged documentary presented the case of Doris Wagner, a former sister and self-styled abuse victim.
Austrian and German Police has repeatedly stated that Wagner’s alleged “abuses” were in reality consensual affairs.
According to La-Croix.com (April 27) the court decision was taken on March 20 on behalf of an unnamed German priest.
The film has been seen by over two million viewers in Germany and France.
