Catholics Build 'Intentional' Community Of Like-Minded Believers

Amy Clayton teaches a fifth-grade history class at St. Jerome Academy in Hyattsville, MD.

Tom Gjelten/NPR

At a time of declining church attendance across America and growing disenchantment with traditional religion , a Catholic parish in Hyattsville, Md., thrives by embracing the very orthodoxy other congregations have abandoned. St. Jerome Catholic Church and its affiliated school, St. Jerome Academy , have both experienced dramatic growth over the past few years, largely due to an influx of families drawn to the parish's reputation as a haven for conservative Catholics seeking to live among others who share their values.About a dozen Catholic women in Hyattsville gather each week to pray the rosary together.