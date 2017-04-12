Clicks71
Catholics Build 'Intentional' Community Of Like-Minded Believers
Amy Clayton teaches a fifth-grade history class at St. Jerome Academy in Hyattsville, MD.
At a time of declining church attendance across America and growing disenchantment with traditional religion, a Catholic parish in Hyattsville, Md., thrives by embracing the very orthodoxy other congregations have abandoned.
St. Jerome Catholic Church and its affiliated school, St. Jerome Academy, have both experienced dramatic growth over the past few years, largely due to an influx of families drawn to the parish's reputation as a haven for conservative Catholics seeking to live among others who share their values.
About a dozen Catholic women in Hyattsville gather each week to pray the rosary together.
Tom Gjelten/NPR