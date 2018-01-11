Clicks462
Cardinal, “Frightening Decline of Christian Culture in the U.S.”
According to the American Cardinal Raymond Burke there has been a “frightening decline of Christian culture” in the United States.
Talking to the Macau newspaper O Clarim (December 15) Burke stated that in recent decades the country has moved in the direction of a “rampant secularism”.
“The government — which has become a very powerful agent of this secularism — forbids the Catholic Church and Catholics from following their conscience regarding the practice of abortion. The Church herself must accept what are considered homosexual ‘marriages’.”
Picture: Raymond Burke, © John Briody, CC BY-ND, #newsBavebstqyg
Talking to the Macau newspaper O Clarim (December 15) Burke stated that in recent decades the country has moved in the direction of a “rampant secularism”.
“The government — which has become a very powerful agent of this secularism — forbids the Catholic Church and Catholics from following their conscience regarding the practice of abortion. The Church herself must accept what are considered homosexual ‘marriages’.”
Picture: Raymond Burke, © John Briody, CC BY-ND, #newsBavebstqyg