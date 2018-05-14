Clicks70
Time To Wake Up, Join Ordo Militaris To Protect Christians
Do you truly take the disappearing of Christians seriously? Do you truly want to do something more than spread news about it? Then WAKE UP, JOIN ORDO MILITARIS CATHOLICUS TODAY!
Become a lay member by just donating monthly $1 or all the way up to $500 or more. HOW DO YOU DO THIS? CLICK DONATE HERE
Or you do you want to do more, if you are a Military Veteran and Want To Serve As Security Operatives? CLICK SIGN UP HERE
Finally, if you are US National Citizens, who are law abiding, no criminal history, we invite you to download the BCT Form to get Training to Become Security Operatives, CLICK DOWNLOAD BCT FORM HERE
Become a lay member by just donating monthly $1 or all the way up to $500 or more. HOW DO YOU DO THIS? CLICK DONATE HERE
Or you do you want to do more, if you are a Military Veteran and Want To Serve As Security Operatives? CLICK SIGN UP HERE
Finally, if you are US National Citizens, who are law abiding, no criminal history, we invite you to download the BCT Form to get Training to Become Security Operatives, CLICK DOWNLOAD BCT FORM HERE