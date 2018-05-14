Language
Clicks
70
Ordo Militaris Radio

Time To Wake Up, Join Ordo Militaris To Protect Christians

Do you truly take the disappearing of Christians seriously? Do you truly want to do something more than spread news about it? Then WAKE UP, JOIN ORDO MILITARIS CATHOLICUS TODAY!

Become a lay member by just donating monthly $1 or all the way up to $500 or more. HOW DO YOU DO THIS? CLICK DONATE HERE

Or you do you want to do more, if you are a Military Veteran and Want To Serve As Security Operatives? CLICK SIGN UP HERE

Finally, if you are US National Citizens, who are law abiding, no criminal history, we invite you to download the BCT Form to get Training to Become Security Operatives, CLICK DOWNLOAD BCT FORM HERE
Share Like
More
Write a comment …