Francis Wants Emotionalism: Formation "Bores" Young People, Makes Them Become "Negative"

In his post-synodal Apostolic Exhortation Christus Vivit (212) Pope Francis claims,"It happens that young people are helped to have a powerful experience of God, an encounter with Jesus that touched their hearts.But the only follow-up to this is a series of 'formation' meetings featuring talks about doctrinal and moral issues, the evils of today’s world, the Church, her social doctrine, chastity, marriage, birth control and so on.As a result, many young people get bored, they lose the fire of their encounter with Christ and the joy of following him; many give up and others become downcast or negative.Rather than being too concerned with communicating a great deal of doctrine, let us first try to awaken and consolidate the great experiences that sustain the Christian life. In the words of Romano Guardini, “when we experience a great love… everything else becomes part of it.”