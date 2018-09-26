Clicks166
Defrocked Priest Allowed to Perform in Vienna Cathedral as “Bishop”
Heinz Lederleitner, a defrocked Catholic priest, presided on September 22 an ecumenical morning prayer of the pro-gay Old Catholic Church at the main altar of St Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna, Austria. Lederleitner concluded the event with an “episcopal blessing”.
The Cardinal of Vienna is pro-gay Christoph Schönborn.
Lederleitner was ordained a priest in 1982 by then Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger. In 2003 he lapsed from the Church, became an “Old Catholic” and married two years later. In February 2016 the Old Catholics made him a [not recognised] bishop.
