Clicks244
en.news
1

This Was Francis' Procession for the Feast of the Holy Rosary

A Pachamama procession accompanied by Francis left Saint Peter's Basilica for the Synod Hall on October 7. In the background to the left, Francis can be seen.
  • Report

  • Social networks

laurelmarycecilia
Pachamama may have been combined with the Virgin Mary when these peoples came in contact with Christianity. This is a synchronization; which necessarily rejects the uniqueness of each .

This image (making the 'best' of it) is not a faithful representation of the Virgin Mary. It is using the Virgin Mary as a goddess which she is not or - worse yet - making the Virgin Mary subject to the earth …More
Pachamama may have been combined with the Virgin Mary when these peoples came in contact with Christianity. This is a synchronization; which necessarily rejects the uniqueness of each .

This image (making the 'best' of it) is not a faithful representation of the Virgin Mary. It is using the Virgin Mary as a goddess which she is not or - worse yet - making the Virgin Mary subject to the earth goddess, Pachamama
  • Report
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up