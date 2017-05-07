Powerful German Group Pushes For Female Deacons

#newsNksmhpmoqp Picture: Lutheran Deaconess Conference Meeting 2009 © Megan on Flickr, CC BY-NC-ND

On May 5, during a meeting in Berlin, the powerful „Central Committee of German Catholics“ issued a statement calling for female deacons. This big lay organisation is financed by the very rich German bishops.An overwhelming majority of the Central Committee voted in favour of a short proposal to call „on the German Bishops‘ Conference to campaign in Rome for the sacramental diaconate of women.“According to Catholic doctrine, the ordination of a woman as a deacon, priest or bishop is impossible and therefore invalid.