Providence Bishop Tobin Under Fire - By William Donohue

Providence Bishop Thomas Tobin has incurred the wrath of homosexuals and their alphabet ilk for tweeting on June 1 that Catholics should not support LGBTQ “Pride Month” events.He tweeted that such celebrations “promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Catholic faith and morals. They are especially harmful to children.”Immediately, the bishop was bombarded with 70,000 comments on Twitter, some calling on him to resign. Tobin responded on June 2 by saying, “I regret that my comments yesterday about Pride Month have turned out to be so controversial in our community, and offensive to some, especially in the gay community.” He did not intend to hurt anyone, he said. He also acknowledged the “widespread support I have received on this matter.”Bishop Tobin was right to call attention to the gay culture and what Pride Month entails. While many of the events are without controversy, some are obnoxious. There are pictures from the 2017 Providence Pride Month that are disgusting.Unlike virtually every other parade that celebrates the heritage of various racial, ethnic, and religious groups, as well as marches that honor immigrant nations, many of the participants in Pride events have a hard time keeping their pants on. No one has ever explained why this is such a common occurrence.Pictures from the Providence Pride Month, posted by J.S. Photography, show lesbians wearing t-shirts inscribed with obscenities, as well as bare-breasted women adorned with nipple shields.Lots of men are shown parading atop floats wearing nothing but skin-tight briefs, or less.This is not exactly what we would expect from any other demographic group. But these homosexuals are different.Then there are the demonstrations of debauchery. One of the nightlife venues promoted by Pride Month is Mirabar, a gay dance club. But it’s not a normal dance spot. This year it is featuring a “Bare As You Dare” party. Posted online is its dress code: “Bathing Suits or Underwear or Whatever.”Imagine a Salute to Israel parade, a St. Patrick’s Day parade, or a Puerto Rican Day parade where participants are invited to party in their underwear, or wearing “whatever.” It just wouldn’t happen. But these homosexuals are different.Joe Lazzerini is the president of Rhode Island Pride. He is not too happy with Bishop Tobin. But we are. Lazzerini and the Catholic League also disagree on something that is more important—the existence of truth. This year’s PrideFest on June 15 is called “Live Your Truth.”“Live Your Truth” is an oxymoron: While there are many opinions, there is only one truth. And it is one that Bishop Tobin accurately enunciated on June 1.