Francis, Gay Couples Cannot Form A Family - Abortion Laws Like Nazis

Forum delle Famiglie

Ansa

People today speak of various kinds of family but “the family as man and woman is the only one”, Pope Francis said speaking to the(June 16).According to, Francis further evoked Nazi eugenics programmes to condemn the abortion of handicapped babies,“In the last century, the entire world was scandalized by what the Nazis did to ensure the purity of the race. Today we do the same, but with white gloves.”