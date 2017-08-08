클릭 수56
Teenager Killed By A Priest?
16-year-old Fernely Carrion Saviñon who recently disappeared, was allegedly murdered by a priest of his parish in Villa Mella, Dominican Republic. The priest, identified as Father Ervin, has been arrested. According to media reports he confessed to the crime. The teenager was stabbed and hammered to death. His relatives claim, that the victim was abused by the priest since he was ten.
Picture: © Sarah Han, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsUqovydbseg
