On the aeroplane back from Madagascar, Francis let journalists know that he is “not afraid of schism.”“Well, someone of us had already noted it,” Mundabor.Wordpress.com (September 11) commented.Mundabor spells out Francis’ argument, “I am the Pope, therefore to disagree with me is to be in schism.”For Mundabor this is an “example of crass clericalism.” He adds, “264 Popes are in schism, then.”