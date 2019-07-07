The pseudonymous writer “Super Ex” writes on MarcoTosatti.it. (July 5) that “Bergoglio lies,” “with method and systematically,” “in a serial way,” “no scruples whatsoever.”
Super Ex reports that he confronted a Curia prelate with Francis' statement to reporters that he "didn't know anything” about the World Congress of Families in Verona, but at the same time declared that the Congress was “right in substance but not in its method.”
The prelate replied to Super Ex, “Francis knew everything. He had also received [one of the organizers] Massimo Gandolfini, who had come in a private audience, no doubt to ask for public support!”
The prelate's assessment, “For Bergoglio, lying is not a problem … I think that even on the Viganò dossier he lied.”
Liar liar cassock on fire....eternity