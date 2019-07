The pseudonymous writer “Super Ex” writes on MarcoTosatti.it. (July 5) that “Bergoglio lies,” “with method and systematically,” “in a serial way,” “no scruples whatsoever.”Super Ex reports that he confronted a Curia prelate with Francis' statement to reporters that he "didn't know anything” about the World Congress of Families in Verona , but at the same time declared that the Congress was “right in substance but not in its method.”The prelate replied to Super Ex, “Francis knew everything. He had also received [one of the organizers] Massimo Gandolfini, who had come in a private audience, no doubt to ask for public support!”The prelate's assessment, “For Bergoglio, lying is not a problem … I think that even on the Viganò dossier he lied.”