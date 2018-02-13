Clicks602
With Pope Francis betraying life is as easy as 1-2-3
The Vatican's Pontifical Academy for Life is supposed to be dedicated to the directives of the Church's Magisterium. Yet three of Pope Francis' appointees have random criteria for being ok with the unborn being ripped limb-from-limb.
Pope Francis and his friends might as well spit on the graves of the aborted...if they only had a grave.
Read from Catholic Herald.
Pope Francis and his friends might as well spit on the graves of the aborted...if they only had a grave.
Read from Catholic Herald.