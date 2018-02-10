Cardinal Zen, Vatican Deal With China a "Fake”

Associated Press

A deal between the Vatican and China would place the country’s Catholic Church in a big “birdcage”, said Hong Kong Cardinal Joseph Zen, 86.Talking to(February 9), Zen explains that the Chinese regime wants the Church to surrender so that they can get complete control.About an arrangement that would give the Pope veto power over future bishops, Zen says, “Sounds wonderful, but it’s fake”. According to Zen the Pope could not use his veto power too often. Zen would prefer a system where the Pope appointing the bishops and China would have some veto power.