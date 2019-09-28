Cardinal Koch Wants “Gradual Recognition" of Protestant Ministries

"We need to consider a gradual recognition of ecclesiastical offices of other denominations,” Cardinal Koch, President of the Pontifical Council for Unity, told a delegation of the Baden-Württemberg Association of Christian Churches (ACK) in Rome on 26 September.Traugott Schächtele, the ACK chairman, welcomed Koch’s [enigmatic] suggestion, EKiBa.de writes.Koch explained that the priesthood is currently [only in the New Rite] in a "great identity crisis". Regarding moral questions he said about Catholics and Protestants,"Before, faith seemed to separate and action to unite us, today we are above all also divided in ethical questions".