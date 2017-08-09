Old Rite Carmelites Revitalize Monastery in Philadelphia

Fraternity of Saint Peter

catholicphilly.com

In July ten Carmelite nuns moved into the Carmel of Philadelphia, USA, which was down to three nuns. The new nuns are all in their 20s and 30s. Many of them were home-schooled. They originate from two Old Rite monasteries, Valparaiso, Nebraska, and its foundation Elysburg, Pennsylvania.The chaplain of Philadelphia monastery belongs to the. All masses will be in the Old Rite because “the nuns prefer it that way”, the prioress said according to