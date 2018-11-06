Clicks207
The Ugly Side of "Collegiality": Bishop Schneider Must Inform Nuncio Before Leaving Country
Marco Tossati published on November 6 further details about the travel ban imposed by the Vatican on Bishop Athanasius Schneider.
The measure was taken in spring by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State. Schneider was informed in April by Kazakh Nuncio Francis Assisi Chullikatt only orally [in order to deny Schneider the possibility of a canonical appeal].
Schneider has to inform the Nuncio about any trip abroad he is going to undertake.
Other standards apply to controversial Cardinal Maradiaga, who is travelling all the time although he is responsible for an archdiocese.
