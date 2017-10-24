African Cardinal Calls German Church "Tired", Sterile

Instead of money the Church “should give Christ” to the people, Burkina Faso Cardinal Philippe Quédraogo told an audience during a Mass in Wertlingen, Germany, on October 22. Quédraogo called the German Church “tired” and asked, “Does the Church here still reach the people?”. Less and less young people show interest for the Church, less and less children are baptized, so the Cardinal.Although the Church in Germany is deeply corrupt, it has a strong influence on Pope Francis and the Vatican.