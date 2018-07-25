2017: Comical “Ordination” of a “Transgender Deacon” in Chicago

Sally Dyck, a bishopess of the “United Methodist Church”, one of the largest denominations in America, appointed Ms M. Barclay as a “transgender deacon” on June 4, 2017.Barclay identifies neither as male nor as female using for herself the pronoun “they”.Dead serious, Dyck participated in this game using for Barclay a formula with “them”,“Pour out your Holy Spirit upon M. Send them [correct: her] now to proclaim the good news of Jesus Christ.”When Ms Barclay entered Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary in Texas in 2005, she was still normal. After a year, she started calling herself a “lesbian”.Around 2012 she moved to Chicago where she morphed into a “transgender”. Her application for “ordination” was “enthusiastically approved” according to WashingtonPost.com.In 2016 the Joint International Commission for Dialogue between the World Methodist Council and the Church published its last report stating that “sexual differentiation” is a “fundamental” manifestation of the social dimension of human existence.This fact seems now outdated among Methodists, but it may serve as an inspiration for the gay- and gender-folly in the Vatican.