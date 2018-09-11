Clicks255
There Is "War in the Church" - Pro-gay Cardinal Schönborn
Vienna Cardinal Christoph Schönborn said in a homily on Sunday during a celebration for the feast of the name of Our Lady that there is almost "a war in the Church" because bishops and cardinals are positioning themselves in favour or against Pope Francis.
Schönborn expressed his "admiration" for Pope Francis who in all of this "preserves his inner peace" [in defiance of the fact that Francis is famous for his outbursts].
Although Francis is personally involved in hushing up abuses, Schönborn called him a "gift of God".
During his homily Schönborn also mentioned "the poor", "environment protection" and the "undeniable reality of climate change".
A week earlier, Schönborn who regularly meets with the leading Austrian gay propagandist Gery Keszler and organises gay events in his cathedral, called Francis last week a "convincing pastor".
Picture: Gery Keszler, Christoph Schönborn © Figlhaus Wien, Flickr CC BY-SA, #newsYbjhkaltmm
Schönborn expressed his "admiration" for Pope Francis who in all of this "preserves his inner peace" [in defiance of the fact that Francis is famous for his outbursts].
Although Francis is personally involved in hushing up abuses, Schönborn called him a "gift of God".
During his homily Schönborn also mentioned "the poor", "environment protection" and the "undeniable reality of climate change".
A week earlier, Schönborn who regularly meets with the leading Austrian gay propagandist Gery Keszler and organises gay events in his cathedral, called Francis last week a "convincing pastor".
Picture: Gery Keszler, Christoph Schönborn © Figlhaus Wien, Flickr CC BY-SA, #newsYbjhkaltmm