Polemics: Francis Rebrands Faithfulness as "Rigidity"

Pope Francis co-presided on April 24 a New Mass in Santa Marta with the nine cardinals who are members of his council.In his homily, Francis railed again against “doctors of the law” denouncing their “rigidity” and “close-mindedness”.He then complained that there are “oppositions to novelties and changes”.Francis' polemics reminded of anti-Catholic street propaganda which disparages faithfulness as "rigidity" and logical thinking as "close-mindedness". At the same time heresy is branded as "change" and lapsing into the old mistakes as "novelties".