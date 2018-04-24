Clicks272
Polemics: Francis Rebrands Faithfulness as "Rigidity"
Pope Francis co-presided on April 24 a New Mass in Santa Marta with the nine cardinals who are members of his council.
In his homily, Francis railed again against “doctors of the law” denouncing their “rigidity” and “close-mindedness”.
He then complained that there are “oppositions to novelties and changes”.
Francis' polemics reminded of anti-Catholic street propaganda which disparages faithfulness as "rigidity" and logical thinking as "close-mindedness". At the same time heresy is branded as "change" and lapsing into the old mistakes as "novelties".
