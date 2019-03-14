Cardinal Danneels Dead - According to Georg Ratzinger He Was “Not Catholic“

Ultraliberal, pro-abortion and pro-gay Mechelen-Brussels Cardinal Godfried Danneels, 85, has died (March 14).
Pope Francis issued a French telegram calling him as “zealous pastor” and praising his alleged attentiveness to challenges of the contemporary Church.
Francis notes Danneels’ participation at the Synod of the Family [because Francis handpicked him as a delegate]. This caused a public scandal as Danneels is known for having covered up homosexual abuses.
Danneels was a member of the so called St Gallen mafia, a group of cardinals that started in 1996 a secret plot to elect a liberal pope - preferably Jorge Bergoglio.
In 2015, politicians reveiled that Danneels tried to convince a reluctant Belgian King Baudouin to sign the country's abortion law in 1990.
Monsignor Georg Ratzinger said in 2005 that Danneels’ statements are “not compatible with Catholic understanding.”
Picture: Godfried Danneels, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA, #newsNjitegxfjg
