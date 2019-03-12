Anathema on Metropolitan B. Gudziak

On 11 March 2019, by authority of the apostolic and prophetic office, the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate pronounced an anathema – excommunication from the Church – on Borys Gudziak. On 18 February 2019, Francis appointed him Metropolitan of Philadelphia (USA).B.Gudziak, not only as President of UCU in Lvov (Ukraine), promoted gender immorality, which is rebellion against God and God’s law. He holds the ecclesiastical post illegitimately. If he refuses to repent and dies in this state, he will be eternally condemned as a heretic.+ ElijahPatriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMrSecretary Bishops11 March 2019