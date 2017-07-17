Austria: Catholic Doctrine about Homosexuality on Trial

kreuz-net.at

Günther Schneeweiß-Arnoldstein, the editor ofhas been indicted in Austria for having written that homosexual fornication is „homosexual fornication” and “deviant” and for having called syphilis a “punishment of God”. Therefore a Vienna prosecutor accused him of „incitement“ against homosexuals. The trial will be on July 25th.In the official ecumenical German translationthe condemnation in Romans 1:27 calls homosexual behaviour "Unzucht" (fornication). Thecalls all sexual activity outside of marriage “fornication” (CCC 2353).