Austria: Catholic Doctrine about Homosexuality on Trial
Günther Schneeweiß-Arnoldstein, the editor of kreuz-net.at has been indicted in Austria for having written that homosexual fornication is „homosexual fornication” and “deviant” and for having called syphilis a “punishment of God”. Therefore a Vienna prosecutor accused him of „incitement“ against homosexuals. The trial will be on July 25th.
In the official ecumenical German translation Einheitsübersetzung the condemnation in Romans 1:27 calls homosexual behaviour "Unzucht" (fornication). The Catechism of the Catholic Church calls all sexual activity outside of marriage “fornication” (CCC 2353).
Picture: © logtrepreneur, CC BY, #newsBwqsnpftjf
