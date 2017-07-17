언어
클릭 수
196
en.news

Austria: Catholic Doctrine about Homosexuality on Trial

Günther Schneeweiß-Arnoldstein, the editor of kreuz-net.at has been indicted in Austria for having written that homosexual fornication is „homosexual fornication” and “deviant” and for having called syphilis a “punishment of God”. Therefore a Vienna prosecutor accused him of „incitement“ against homosexuals. The trial will be on July 25th.

In the official ecumenical German translation Einheitsübersetzung the condemnation in Romans 1:27 calls homosexual behaviour "Unzucht" (fornication). The Catechism of the Catholic Church calls all sexual activity outside of marriage “fornication” (CCC 2353).

Picture: © logtrepreneur, CC BY, #newsBwqsnpftjf
공유 좋아요
더보기
댓글 쓰기…