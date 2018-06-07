Archbishop Sample, “I Can’t Wish Away Communion On The Hand”

Portland archdiocese, USA, has published a video explaining how to receive Holy Communion.It adheres to Catholic sacramental theology according to which receiving on the tongue is normal, but speaks also about communion on the hand as an alternative although this is the source of multiple abuses.Portland Archbishop Sample recommended the video on Twitter (June 6) saying that “many people” criticised it for not showing “the most reverent way of receiving on the tongue while kneeling”.Sample points out that the video [at least] mentions bowing before receiving “in case you are not kneeling”. He excuses himself saying that "we had to deal with the reality in front of us and do the best we can”.The archbishop admits that he is under constraint to be “obedient” and admits that he “can’t simply wish away” what the [often crazy] directives “the Church" gives.