Vatican Pressures Publishing House To Restrict Critical Book

Italian journalist Aldo Maria Valli published in October witha book about the revelations of whistleblower Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò. Its title: “The Viganò case — the dossier which unveiled the Church’s greatest internal scandal”.ChurchMilitant.com (November 4) reports that Bergoglio Church officials have pressured the publishing company to restrict future editions.declared to be under “irresistible pressure” from within the Church not to publish anything else that would depict Francis in a bad light.