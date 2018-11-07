Clicks164
Vatican Pressures Publishing House To Restrict Critical Book
Italian journalist Aldo Maria Valli published in October with Fede&Cultura a book about the revelations of whistleblower Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò. Its title: “The Viganò case — the dossier which unveiled the Church’s greatest internal scandal”.
ChurchMilitant.com (November 4) reports that Bergoglio Church officials have pressured the publishing company to restrict future editions.
Fede&Cultura declared to be under “irresistible pressure” from within the Church not to publish anything else that would depict Francis in a bad light.
#newsNudfomhbjn
ChurchMilitant.com (November 4) reports that Bergoglio Church officials have pressured the publishing company to restrict future editions.
Fede&Cultura declared to be under “irresistible pressure” from within the Church not to publish anything else that would depict Francis in a bad light.
#newsNudfomhbjn