Vatican Pressures Publishing House To Restrict Critical Book

Italian journalist Aldo Maria Valli published in October with Fede&Cultura a book about the revelations of whistleblower Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò. Its title: “The Viganò case — the dossier which unveiled the Church’s greatest internal scandal”.

ChurchMilitant.com (November 4) reports that Bergoglio Church officials have pressured the publishing company to restrict future editions.

Fede&Cultura declared to be under “irresistible pressure” from within the Church not to publish anything else that would depict Francis in a bad light.

St Cuthburt Mayne Ora pro nobis
Where’s the synodality where’s the walking together where’s the collegiality where’s the mercy. True hypocrites.
