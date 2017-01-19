Clicks10
Three bishops launch ‘spiritual crusade’ urging Pope to rebuke Communion for adulterers
Over at LifeSite News
KAZAKHSTAN, January 17, 2017 (LifeSiteNews) -- Three Eastern European bishops are urging the world’s faithful Catholics to join them in a "spiritual crusade" for Pope Francis. The bishops are calling on the faithful to pray for the Pope every day until he “revoke[s] in an unequivocal manner” pastoral guidelines created by erring bishops that allow Catholics living in the mortal sin of adultery to receive Holy Communion.
Rest Here: www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-three-…
KAZAKHSTAN, January 17, 2017 (LifeSiteNews) -- Three Eastern European bishops are urging the world’s faithful Catholics to join them in a "spiritual crusade" for Pope Francis. The bishops are calling on the faithful to pray for the Pope every day until he “revoke[s] in an unequivocal manner” pastoral guidelines created by erring bishops that allow Catholics living in the mortal sin of adultery to receive Holy Communion.
Rest Here: www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-three-…