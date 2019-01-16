Bishop Shoots a Man during Hunt

Bjelovar-Križevci Bishop Vjekoslav Huzjak, 58, Croatia, went hunting with others on January 11 when he shot a member of his hunting party.Huzjak is known for being a passionate hunter. The hunt took place in the area of Lipovljani.At one point, Huzjak fired a shot from his hunting cabin trying to hit a boar, but instead hit the thigh of a hunting companion, 64, who was some 90 meters away. The injury is not life-threatening.Police have filed criminal charges against the bishop, reports Večernji List on January 15.