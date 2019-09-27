Italo-Brazilian Bishop: Amazon Synod Should Go For [invalid] Women Deacons

Picture: Adriano Ciocca, © fratresinunum.com

The Amazon Synod’s working document demands to confer “official ministries” on women. Nevertheless, it is “timid”, Italian-born São Félix Bishop Adriano Ciocca, 70, Brazil, believes.Ciocca told CruxNow.com (September 9) that women are already performing the work of ordained deacons in many places. This reality should be "acknowledged” [although ministries are not about "acknowledgment" but about vocation].According to Ciocca's logic women should also be ordained "priests" because in Germany they replace priests. Three out of 10,000 German parishes are officially led by women. They preside over Sunday services and dress up in pseudo liturgical vestments.Ciocca was named by John Paul II and promoted by Benedict XVI. He could be the agent of a Modernist axman-strategy which consists in making exaggerated demands in order to make the Synod's real goals look less extreme.