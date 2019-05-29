Opportunism: Now Vatican Wants to "Talk With Salvini"

“We must also talk with Salvini,” Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Cardinal Parolin told LaStampa.it (May 29).
The Italian deputy prime-minister Matteo Salvini is the big winner of the European elections in Italy. Despite open opposition from Pope Francis, he leads the strongest party in Italy and received nearly 35 percent of the votes, especially from Catholics.
Before Salvini’s victory, the Vatican and related leftwing media engaged in a huge demonizing campaign against the Catholic Salvini.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsAlxoeafser
