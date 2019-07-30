Crazy Church: Cardinal Cupich Celebrates Gay Crucifix

Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich, USA, published on Twitter the picture of a gay-themed crucifix.The photo was taken on July 28 during the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Parish St. Martha in Morton Grove.It shows Cupich presiding a New Rite Eucharist, surrounded by four co-presiders. Behind Cupich on the wall is the crucifix.It has the shape of the Saint Francis crucifix in Assisi and was produced by the self-declared homosexual Franciscan Brother Robert Lentz.Lenz painted on the crucifix a muscular naked man, gliding through the outer space towards the view so that only his head, torso and arms are visible. Behind him is the Milky Way and a dark demon with outstretched hands.Lentz called his crucifix "The Dance of Creation." The demon he interprets as wisdom which "dances and sings playfully in the background."