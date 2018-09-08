Clicks19
Cardinal Scola Explained to Francis that Divorced Remarried Cannot Receive Communion
The fact that divorced and remarried Catholics cannot receive Communion unless they live in complete continence, is not a punishment that can be taken away or reduced. It is rather "inherent in the very character of Christian marriage," former Milan Cardinal Angelo Scola, 77, states in his new interview-autobiography.
Scola says that he reminded Francis of this teaching during a private audience [but Francis did not listen].
Scola is a former president of the Roman Institute for the Family which Francis killed in September 2017 after it had criticised his plans to "allow" a de facto divorce for validly married couples.
According to rumours Scola received most of the votes in the first ballot of the 2013 conclave. Since then, Francis has publicly showed his distain for Scola.
