Francis Tried to Avoid Questions

On his flight from Bangladesh, Pope Francis avoided answering questions not related to his visit, according to Deilia Gallagher, a journalist working for fake news CNN.“The consensus of journalists on board was that it was a tactical move by Francis” she writes on cruxnow.com.Gallagher claims that the journalists believed that Francis wanted to avoid questions about the troubled Vatican bank or the controversial dismissal of Cardinal Müller. In reality, the only question Pope Francis has consistently avoided since September 2016 are the Dubia of four cardinals puzzled by the inconsistencies of Amoris Laetitia.