Francis Sends Permanent Envoy To Medjugorje - Step Toward Recognition

As expected, Pope Francis appointed Monsignor Henryk Hoser, the retired archbishop of Warsaw-Praga, Poland, as Apostolic Visitor of Medjugorje for an undetermined time.

According to the Vatican Press Office, Hoser is supposed to ensure a permanent accompaniment of the parish community and the pilgrims. The appointment is “exclusively pastoral”.

The move is seen as a step towards an official recognition of Medjugorje as a place of prayer without taking into account the alleged apparitions of Our Lady who are ongoing since the early 1980s.

Picture: Medjugorje, © gnuckx, CC BY, #newsLtahjuuxaa
Stonka Ziemniaczana
In the mouth of the modernist "pastoral" means "anti-dogmatic".
Anti-dogmatic means anti-christian.
Anti-christian means Satanic!

Easy to "discern" for catholic!
