Francis Sends Permanent Envoy To Medjugorje - Step Toward Recognition

As expected, Pope Francis appointed Monsignor Henryk Hoser, the retired archbishop of Warsaw-Praga, Poland, as Apostolic Visitor of Medjugorje for an undetermined time.According to the Vatican Press Office, Hoser is supposed to ensure a permanent accompaniment of the parish community and the pilgrims. The appointment is “exclusively pastoral”.The move is seen as a step towards an official recognition of Medjugorje as a place of prayer without taking into account the alleged apparitions of Our Lady who are ongoing since the early 1980s.