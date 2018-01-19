Language
Francis’ Airplane-Wedding Was Planned Beforehand

The wedding ceremony with Pope Francis in the airplane on January 18 was apparently not a “spontaneous idea” as claimed by Francis’ partisan Father Antonio Spadaro.

The Chilean newspaper El Mercurio reported already in December, that Paula Podesta and Carlos Ciuffardi hoped to be married by Pope Francis during the flight and wanted to ask him for this.

The couple found it fitting to have a wedding in an airplane because it is where they met ten years ago, “It's our place, our second home, where we feel safe”, said Podesta.

susi27
How much did they pay them?
Dr Stuart Reiss
Its a bit like his humility that hes proud of..and his poverty thats expensive.....his faith which he doubts.....and his mercy thats vindictive....his openess thats closed....his collegiality thats dictatorial...his inclusivity thats exclusive.....his wisdom...thats empty......etc etc etc etc ad nauseam
