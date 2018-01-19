Clicks1.5K
Francis’ Airplane-Wedding Was Planned Beforehand
The wedding ceremony with Pope Francis in the airplane on January 18 was apparently not a “spontaneous idea” as claimed by Francis’ partisan Father Antonio Spadaro.
The Chilean newspaper El Mercurio reported already in December, that Paula Podesta and Carlos Ciuffardi hoped to be married by Pope Francis during the flight and wanted to ask him for this.
The couple found it fitting to have a wedding in an airplane because it is where they met ten years ago, “It's our place, our second home, where we feel safe”, said Podesta.
