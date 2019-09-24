Vatican Deficit: “I Have Wondered for A Long Time Whether Socialists Can Count”
Mundabor.Wordpress.com (September 24) commented on the 23% Vatican budget deficit which Francis produced in 2018, “This is not Venezuela yet, but you are well on your way.”
The blog asks, “I have wondered for a long time whether Socialists can count.” The answer: They (probably) can but they do not allow facts, reality and common sense to stay in the way of their ideology and general childishness.
Mundabor spots another problem, “Francis, like every socialist idiot, likes to play statesman.”
He launches big “reforms” that go nowhere but cost money, "And he travels a lot, which is not as cheap as it used to be, because the Italian Government does not subsidise them anymore."
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsQxkrdibxyk