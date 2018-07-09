The Second Vatican Council Is Problematic Itself – Bishop Schneider

CatholicWorldReport.com

Bishop Athanasius Schneider has spoken out what everybody knows: The Second Vatican Council (1962-1965) was not only wrong interpreted but there are “some problematic affirmations of the Council itself”.Talking to(July 6), Schneider criticises “ambiguous formulations” in the Council’s texts from where “a lot of errors" are now arising.Talking about the upcoming Synod on the Youth, Schneider fears that the Vatican's working document “accepted the propaganda terminology" of gay ideology. This is “contrary to sane reason and to the revealed law of God”, Schneider adds.He fears that the synod will be used as tool to promote "homosexual ideology, which is conquering almost the entire world”.